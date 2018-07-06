English
 Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Anurag Kashyap Bash Bollywood Hero Salman Khan!

Posted By: Chaitra Krishnamurthy
    Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most talented actors the movie industry has seen and there's no doubt about it. But recently, he along with Netflix web series Sacred Games director Anurag Kashyap bashed Bollywood hero Salman Khan. The actor who has never been involved in any controversy was triggered by something a journalist asked him about being typecast and playing similar roles when he was promoting his Netflix web series along with co-star Radhika Apte and film-maker Anurag Kashyap.

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui

    It all started with a serious questioned asked by a reporter. Much agitated Nawazuddin lost his cool and said, "Why don't you ask this question to the hero?" Anurag joined Nawazuddin and added, "He plays the same role in every film!" The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor then declared, "He (Bollywood heroes) does the same role in every movie. He has become a typecast.Which hero of ours has done a new thing?"

    Nawazuddin further added, "Which hero has done something new? In 35 years of their career they play only the hero, they're the biggest typecast." Hearing Nawazuddin's statement Anurag joked saying, "He's angry now, you've made him angry (with this question)."

    "I've done just four roles and you keep asking me this. I've played a cop, I'm doing a Manto. I'm the only actor who's doing different kind of roles. Only I'm doing diverse roles, who else is doing? Tell me who's doing different kind of roles?" Nawazuddin later said justifying himself.

    Story first published: Friday, July 6, 2018, 17:39 [IST]
