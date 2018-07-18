 »   »  Neha Kakkar's Alleged Boyfriend Himansh Kohli Slams The Trolls For Making Fun Of Her Breakdown

Himansh Says Trolls Disgust Him

"Lately, I have been noticing a lot of distasteful trolling against @nehakakkar . I would have never said this in public if it was just a humorous act. What disgusts me is that people themselves don't want to support a cause. And then they don't leave any stone unturned to stop someone from doing so. If these trollers think that they can hide their ignorance and inhuman attitude beneath objectionable jokes, they are wrong." - (sic)

He Further Added

"In the era where most are narcissists, it is hard to find a selfless person like her. She has worked very hard to become who she is today and to maintain it, is another task. Nehuu, don't let anything affect the best person I know. Your success, your care, your love, speaks louder than a few jokers.

Keep inspiring us all.Love, #Heeman ❤️" - (sic)

Himansh Says Neha Is His Strengt

In another Instagram he said, "Im sorry for Behaving Rude the other day.. But our bond is not that weak that a silly thing will spoil our relationship.. Nehu You're My Strength, My Angel.. If You only wouldn't understand me who else will? Anyway.. All i know is that I Love You and Always will! My Bestie ❤️😇" - (sic)

Neha Is The Cutest According To Him

Himansh posted an image of the duo sporting a smile to the camera and captioned it as, "Tu Ladki Beautiful Kar Gayi Chull 😍#HappyBirthdayBestie 🎂 Love You @nehakakkar#NehaKakkar #TheCutest 😇😇" and the fans who sensed something more than friendship blooming between the two, commented, "They r couple dude❤❤" and "Nice Jodi" - (sic)

Himansh Respects Neha Professionally Too

When the music video Oh Humsafar, co-staring Neha and Himansh crossed 28 Million views on YouTube, he posted a picture with the sister-brother duo, Neha and her brother Tony who has composed the song and said, "#28million and Counting!!! @tseries.official #OhHumsafar This would have been impossible without you Bro @tonykakkar The Magician Creator who's creations are simply phenomenal 🙌🏻 ❤️ My cutest co-star ever @nehakakkar Not a single day goes without seeing our video and admiring you and your work even more 😍

Kudos to the Brother-Sister Duo" - (sic)