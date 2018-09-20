 »   »  Neha Kakkar & Himansh Kohli To Marry! Singer Confirms Her Relationship On Indian Idol 10

Related Articles
Indian sensational singer Neha Kakkar has some amazing news for her fans! After almost a year of beating around the bush and displaying affection for each other openly, Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli have confirmed their relationship in public. Yes, you heard it right! Recently, Neha Kakkar opened up about her boyfriend Himansh Kohli on Indian Idol 10 and that isn't just all. The duo even have plans of getting married! Neha and Himansh were first seen together on their music video 'Oh Humsafar'. When asked about marriage to Himansh, this is what Neha had to say.
Neha Admits Himansh To Be Her Beau!
Recently, on the sets of Indian Idol 10, comedian Sunil Grover had appeared as a guest. While doing a fun segment called 'Neha's Swayamvar', Himansh showed up on the stage with the host. When Neha saw Himansh, she said he understands her really well. She further added, "In the future when I think of getting married, he is going to be there in my mind."
Himansh Further Confirms The News
When Neha Kakkar said marriage with Himansh is on her mind, the latter said that he was waiting for her to make that statement. Does this mean Neha officially proposed to him on the national television?
They Set Major Relationship Goals
For those of you who haven't seen Himansh and Neha's pictures together, you are missing out on a lot. The pictures they share on their Instagram handles reflect the love they share for each other. Besides the pictures, their romantic captions will definitely melt your heart!
Neha & Himansh Are Best Friends First
Thanks to their beautiful friendship, which made them want to be each other's better halves. Nealy in every post Himansh and Neha have shared with their fans, they've never failed to talk about the friends factor they find in each other. Some of the captions under their pictures are simply adorable!
She's His Chottu
Everybody likes to address their loved ones with cute names. Similarly, Himansh also has a pet name for Neha and it's 'Chottu'. He captioned one of their friendship day posts as, "Here's My Friendship Day Special Pic!! Love you chotu ❤️🤗 Btw.. Kiski Friendship Day Post Better hai guys??" - (sic)
Fans Adore Them
Few of the comments from the fans read, "One of the most favourite favourite couple for meh.nd u both r like my god.love uh " and "himansh n neha r the bst they luk fabb together n neha se bst ladki hohi nhi sakhti...it's betta to think 100 times b4 u comment." - (sic)
