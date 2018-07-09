English
 »   »  Indian Idol 10: Neha Kakkar Breaks Down As She Remembers Childhood Struggles; Gets Nostalgic

Indian Idol 10: Neha Kakkar Breaks Down As She Remembers Childhood Struggles; Gets Nostalgic

Posted By: Chaitra Krishnamurthy
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Singing sensation Neha Kakkar who entered in the season 2 of Indian Idol as a contestant is currently one of the Judges in season 10. The singer who is known for being bold and vocal had a breakdown during the audition of a contestant in Delhi. The incident occurred when the singer got surprised by an aspirant, who introduced himself as son of Jagdish Chugh. Neha worked with Jagdish in her childhood when she sang jagrans. This is what the Indian Idol judge had to say while getting nostalgic,

    Neha Kakkar

    "I was overwhelmed with emotions when I saw Mr. Chugh's son in front of me. The moment I realised who he was, I couldn't hold back my tears and the wave of memories from my yester-years,"

    "With moist eyes, I remembered how during difficult times the Chugh family had helped us. Mrs Chugh appreciated my dedication towards singing and reminisced how along with my sister, I would arrive as early as 5 a.m. to sing and earn a sum of Rs 500. It was a touching moment for me and I could see everyone on the set smiling with tears in their eyes." She further added.

    Neha Kakkar Will Take Up Acting On One Condition

    Read more about: indian idol neha kakkar
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue