 »   »  Indian Idol 10: Neha Kakkar Breaks Down As She Remembers Childhood Struggles; Gets Nostalgic

Singing sensation Neha Kakkar who entered in the season 2 of Indian Idol as a contestant is currently one of the Judges in season 10. The singer who is known for being bold and vocal had a breakdown during the audition of a contestant in Delhi. The incident occurred when the singer got surprised by an aspirant, who introduced himself as son of Jagdish Chugh. Neha worked with Jagdish in her childhood when she sang jagrans. This is what the Indian Idol judge had to say while getting nostalgic,

"I was overwhelmed with emotions when I saw Mr. Chugh's son in front of me. The moment I realised who he was, I couldn't hold back my tears and the wave of memories from my yester-years,"

"With moist eyes, I remembered how during difficult times the Chugh family had helped us. Mrs Chugh appreciated my dedication towards singing and reminisced how along with my sister, I would arrive as early as 5 a.m. to sing and earn a sum of Rs 500. It was a touching moment for me and I could see everyone on the set smiling with tears in their eyes." She further added.

