 »   »  Has Neha Kakkar Broken Up With Rumored Beau Himansh Kohli? She Deletes Their Pics On Instagram

Indian Idol 10 judge and sensational singer Neha Kakkar made headlines when reports with regrad to her relationship with Himansh Kohli started making rounds. The duo never shied from expressing their feelings for each other through their PDA filled posts on social media. And, in September 2018, Himansh surprised his lady on the sets of Indian Idol 10. It was then that Neha spoke about her feelings for Himansh openly. She even went ahead and said that someday when she thinks of marriage, he would be on her mind. Just when we thought everything was going smooth between these two, their seems to be some trouble in their relationship.
Neha & Himansh's Avoid Each Other!
Even before Neha and Himansh admitted to liking each other, it was their romanctic pictures on Instagram that spoke volume. However, now we have learned that they have unfollowed each other on Instagram!
She Deletes Their Pictures
Following the reports, we decided to have a look at Neha and Himansh's Instagram profiles. We were surprised to notice that Neha has deleted all their pictures from her handle! We wonder what has gone wrong between the two singers.
Himansh's Profile, Meanwhile
Seems like Neha is a tad bit serious about the troubled relationship than Himansh. While Neha has deleted all their pictures, Himansh's profile still has all the lovey-dovy pictures of them together. Well, we need to wait and watch if Himansh will take them down too!
Neha Seems Alright
Looks like Neha Kakkar is doing fine. On the professional front, the singer is currently with her new song DilliWaliye, which will be released in two days. She even posted a picture from California recently, in which she's seen posing at the Tennis court.
We Wish Things Work Out!
Though Neha and Himansh seem to have issues, they were undoubtedly one of the most adorable couples of the showbiz world. Their pictures alone for a long time managed to set major relationship goals. We won't they sort things out and continue to remain friends at least!
