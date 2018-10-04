 »   »  Neha Kakkar's Ludo Song Goes Viral! Shows Her Dance Moves As She Grooves To Tony Kakkar's Song!

Sensational singer Neha Kakkar is multi-talented and there is no second thought about it. She is known for making some of the most peppy songs of this generation. The singer recently posted a video on her Instagram handle that shows her grooving to the song Ludo, which is created by her brother Tony Kakkar. She is seen dancing amazingly along with the celebrity choreographer Melvin Louis. She is wearing a magenta cropped top paired with tights of the same colour. Within a few hours from posting, the video has received 6 Lakh views!

Neha captioned the video as, "Tag all Ludo lovers ♥️ @nehakakkar slaying the groove and Ludo swag all the way Super shoutout to @tonykakkar for this super song ! Matlab kya baat hai , kya baat hai , kya baat hai Sahi hai !!" - (sic). Ludo has received more than 16 million views on YouTube within a week's time!

Neha Kakkar who is currently judging Indian Idol 10 was in the news recently, with regard to her romantic relationship with Himansh Kohli. For the first time on the national television, Neha Kakkar said she would want to marry Himansh Kohli. Himansh had been on the sets of Indian Idol 10, when the duo opened up about their relationship.

