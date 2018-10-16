 »   »  Neha Kakkar's SHOCKING Revelation ; Anu & Vishal Made Her Uncomfortable On Indian Idol 10!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Dailyhunt Trust Of The Nation Poll: Can 'Modi Wave' Help BJP Retain Power?
-
- Nokia 7.1 Plus Will Launch On 16th Of October For Rs 27,000
- The Beautiful Tringalwadi Fort Is A Perfect Escape From Nashik!
- Can Using Hot Tub Cause A Miscarriage?
- From Salman Targeting Karanvir To Eliminating Neha To Save Sree-Reasons Why BB 12 Is UNFAIR & BIASED
- MG Motors India Plans Revealed — Here Are All The Details Ahead Of Its Entry In 2019
Neha Kakkar is undoubtedly one of the best singers Indian music industry has produced till date. Besides having the voice of an angle, Neha is also an amazing dancer and an un-biased judge on the singing reality show Indian Idol 10. Prior to taking up responsibility as a judge on this well renowned show, Neha established herself by contesting in the second season of Indian Idol. But, recently in an interview with Mid-Day, the singer revealed that her co-judges Anu Malik and Vishal Dadlani made her feel uncomfortable! Read below to know why.
'What is she doing here?'
Neha told Mid-Day, "When we began shooting, I did feel uncomfortable owing to their experience. I felt like they were giving me the vibes; questioning, 'What is she doing here?' However, they changed after they took note of my judging abilities. Now, they agree with my opinions, and even appreciate them."
Neha On Selecting The Contestants
Anybody who has judged a talent show would be seen saying how hard it is. Sharing the same, Neha said, "When selecting contestants, we only focussed on their singing abilities. Other elements, like the character [referring to their personal stories], came later."
Her Mantra To Success
Neha unlike many celebrities hails from a common man background, who worked her way up to fame. When she was asked what's her secret mantra to success, the singer revealed, "talent, coupled with hard work and luck".
On Her New Hit
Neha has created a peppy song yet again, which has already gained a huge number of views on social media. Neha shared her excitement on this saying, "Jassi calls me his favourite female singer and he always wanted to work with me. It's a peppy number that also sees us dancing. I've always loved to do so, despite the fact that, like singing, I never learnt to dance professionally,".
MOST READ : #MeToo: Surbhi Chandna, Krystle D'Souza, Hina Khan & Sriti Jha Speak Up; 'Consent Is Important'!