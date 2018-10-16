 »   »  Neha Kakkar's SHOCKING Revelation ; Anu & Vishal Made Her Uncomfortable On Indian Idol 10!

'What is she doing here?'

Neha told Mid-Day, "When we began shooting, I did feel uncomfortable owing to their experience. I felt like they were giving me the vibes; questioning, 'What is she doing here?' However, they changed after they took note of my judging abilities. Now, they agree with my opinions, and even appreciate them."

Neha On Selecting The Contestants

Anybody who has judged a talent show would be seen saying how hard it is. Sharing the same, Neha said, "When selecting contestants, we only focussed on their singing abilities. Other elements, like the character [referring to their personal stories], came later."

Her Mantra To Success

Neha unlike many celebrities hails from a common man background, who worked her way up to fame. When she was asked what's her secret mantra to success, the singer revealed, "talent, coupled with hard work and luck".

On Her New Hit

Neha has created a peppy song yet again, which has already gained a huge number of views on social media. Neha shared her excitement on this saying, "Jassi calls me his favourite female singer and he always wanted to work with me. It's a peppy number that also sees us dancing. I've always loved to do so, despite the fact that, like singing, I never learnt to dance professionally,".