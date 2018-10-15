 »   »  Neha Pendse Calls Sreesanth Judgmental; Anup To Get Out Next & Bigg Boss 12 Is Filled With Deceit!

Sreesanth Is 'Judgmental'

Everybody that followed Bigg Boss 12 was aware of the rocky relationship that existed between Sreesanth and Neha. During the interview Neha revealed that Sreesanth is very judgmental as a person. She said he has pre-determined conception about people and it's hard to change his opinion.

Bigg Boss House Is Filled With Deceit

Neha said she was the only person who revealed her true side inside the Bigg Boss house. She further added that Bigg Boss house is filled with deceit and that she can't tell who is worth trusting. Neha also revealed that she's surprise to learn about Shivashish and Sourabh Patel's original identities.

Dipika Cries A Lot

Neha shared a good bond with Dipika Kakar when she was inside the house. Dipika was seen giving Neha an emotional farewell when her elimination was announced. In the interview Neha said that Dipika is easily targeted as she cries a lot!

Neha Saw Herself As The Finalist

When Neha was asked how long she thought she would stay in the game, the actress revealed that she saw herself as one of the finalists. Neha also said that she might re-enter the house in a wild card entry, but she wouldn't give a word yet.

Anup To Be Eliminated Next

Though Neha chose not to comment on Anup-Jasleen's controversial relationship, she was quick to say that the next contestant top be eliminated would be the devotional singer Anup Jalota. And, she feels Romil is one of the smartest players in the house!