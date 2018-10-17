 »   »  Neha Pendse Says Everyone In Bigg Boss 12 Is FAKE Except Her ; Dipika Kakar Wronged Her Too!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Dailyhunt Trust Of The Nation Poll: Can 'Modi Wave' Help BJP Retain Power?
-
- Huawei Mate 20, Huawei Mate 20 Pro Officially Launched With Kirin 980 SoC
- The Beachside Town Of Vatakara In Kerala And Its Beautiful Attractions
- Malnutrition In Children And Adults: Causes, Effects And Prevention
- Smita Patil's 65th Birth Anniversary: The Cinema Goddess Who Dazzled Like No Other!
- Isuzu MU-X Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start Rs 26.26 Lakh
- Sindhu Makes Shocking First Round Exit From Denmark Open; Saina Through
- BARC Recruitment 2018: Join Diploma In Radiological Physics And Become A Medical Physicist
The viewers were taken aback when one of the most loved and appreciated contestants of Bigg Boss 12, Neha Pendse got eliminated last week. Fans were extremely disappointed as they expected to see Neha as one of the finalists, including herself. In an interview with the leading daily TOI, Neha spoke in length about her journey through Bigg Boss 12 and had a few appalling details to share. It was further shocking to learn that Neha is upset with Dipika Kakar, too, who was one of her closest friends inside the glass house. This is what she had to say about Sreesanth, Saba, Srishty and others.
Neha Calls Dipika & Karanvir Fake
Neha feels she was the only genuine person ob Bigg Boss 12. She said, "everyone else inside 'Bigg Boss' house is quite fake. And this includes my friends Dipika Kakar and Karanvir. To play the game, you have to be fake."
Sreesanth Couldn't intimidate Her
Taking about the clashes she had with Sreesanth, Neha said, "No he couldn't overpower me, but I also didn't put across my viewpoint to him with requisite aggression because that's how I'm in real life. Moreover, his blood pressure was going up and down because of me, so I couldn't be inhuman towards someone's health"
Says She Should Have Made An Issue
When asked about being called the least entertaining contestant on the show and how else she could have played in order to stay in the house longer, Neha said, "In hindsight, when Sreesanth cast aspersions on my ‘character' in front of Dipika or when she didn't inform me about that conversation, or even when Karanvir Bohra took me for granted post Sreesanth's so-called eviction, I should have confronted them and made an issue of it."
The Most Difficult People In The House
Neha said Saba and Srishty are the two most difficult people in the house. The actress said she was cold towards Srishty as that's the easiest way to to hit a woman by attacking her character. She further added, "If I ever go inside the house again, I will take a tough stance against each and every person who has wronged me."
On Anup-Jasleen Relationship
"I feel Anup ji is quite confident about their relationship, but Jasleen seems to be little confused. She was always quite concerned about his medicines and his food, though. Maybe they are taking it easy lest they get negative attention. Yes, there is awkwardness between the two, but I hope their love is genuine."
MOST READ : Neha Kakkar's SHOCKING Revelation ; Anu & Vishal Made Her Uncomfortable On Indian Idol 10!