 »   »  Neha Pendse Wins Fans' Hearts Along With Luxury Task; Twitterati Declare Her Bigg Boss 12 Winner!

In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 12, the contestants were seen competing against one another as a part of a luxury task. The singles played against the jodis. The task was called Samudri Lootere and in order to win the golden ring, the participant, in this case a celebrity, had to resist the jodis. The task soon took a violent turn and abuses began to be hurled at one another. Dipika Kakar and Srishty Rode gave up half way, as they couldn't endure the torture. However, when Neha Pendse took the task up, she emerged as a winner. Soon fans began to Tweet about the actress' impeccable spirit and some even predicted that she will win Bigg Boss 12! This is what Twitterati had to say about Neha's performance last night.
@Sangeet92100451 & @VijayRB1810
"And here it goes... My first prediction...#NehhaPendse will win the show...My reaction might be too quick... But let's see."
"No rona dhona,no overreaction no drama PURE PERFORMANCE #NehhaPendse." - (sic)
@MeghaGu89331115
"Tonight #nehhapendse was strong. She was not only visible but also giving her her opinion
▪Her Good/Evil dialogue was so wise, seems like she understands the game & matured
▪Her morning dance
▪The reason she gave while nominating was quite valid
#NehhaPendse is growing." - (sic)
@HValangar
"Here you go. The lady, who earn lots of Respect and fans by her performance today 😍❤️😘
Wohhhh, That smile on her face." - (sic)
@Koelbhattachar3
"Nehha did a heroic job tonight ...so is @KVBohra ...but d difference btwn them ,where as karan showsoff,nehha is cool nd composed even after task nd consoles sristy soo normally as if this is vry normal!!..salute u girl." - (sic)
@MeghaGu89331115
"Till now the most genuine and sorted of all And shows her calmness and patience in everything that she does is #NehhaPendse 🌟🌻🌟♥. For me I am very sure about supporting her." - (sic)
@Shiivaan
"#NehhaPendse girl hats off to u...task 👏👏 n when she ran into kitchen shows her nature...her actions speaks louder than her words...she is not in any hurry to grab people's attention like other fellow mates n playing very nicely...
She is becoming my fav." - (sic)
