 »   »  Netflix Listens To Delhi HC & Changes Sacred Games' 'Insulting' Subtitles Used Against Rajiv Gandhi

Ever since its release, Netflix's first Indian original series has received immense appreciation and backlashes. Foreign and Indian media went on to compare it with the International show Narcos, while Congress members in India filed a case against the series, producers and actors for the usage of derogatory language against the former Prime Minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi. As a result, yesterday, July 19, 2018, Netflix told Delhi High Court that changes have been made in the English subtitles.

The initial complaint was lodged at the Kolkata police station by Congress member Rajiv Sinha who said usage of the word 'Fattu' in Hindi and 'pussy' in English to address Rajiv Gandhi was highly insulting. After incorporating the changes Netflix's counsel told the Delhi HC that the word 'pussy' is replaced by 'whim'. When the bench of justice enquired about the Hind slang 'Fattu', the counsel explained it means coward.

However, the court explained that it did not want to curtail the freedom of speech and expression. Only the subtitles were changed while the scenes remain undeleted. Court said, "Criticism or even expression of dissatisfaction is permissible. I do not think anyone can have objection to it."

Explaining the portrayal of former Prime Minister of India in a certain manner, Garg, from the Netflix counsel told Delhi HC that Rajiv Gandhi was involved in the Bofors case. He also added that it is a public injury as an award in the field of sports, airports and other educational institutions have been named after him.

Responding to this the bench said, "Only when we find that there is something related to the law or illegal. As far as defamation is concerned, that right is available to you." Therefore, they can't approve the public injury comment.

Sacred Games is an eight-episode long Netflix series based on Vikram Chandra's crime-thriller novel of the same name. It revolved around the rise and fall of gangster Ganesh Gaitonde and the honest cop Sartaj Singh. The series stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Kubbra Sait and Rajshri Deshpande. The series was released across 200 countries and has been receiving amazing reviews.