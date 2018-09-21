 »   »  WATCH! Netflix Releases Sacred Games 2 Teaser; Teases Fans With Possible Return Of Ganesh Gaitonde

Netflix India released the teaser of Sacred Games 2 today (September 21, 2018). The much awaited Indian web series is back with a bang, as the latest teaser hints at the possible return of larger-than-life gangster Ganesh Gaitonde. The 45-second-long teaser features a spinning mandala with the voice-overs of the characters. Gaitonde asks, "Do you believe in God?" At the end of the teaser, a new title design for the second season is revealed. It is represented with the numerical '2' in Devanagari script.

The first season showed us the death of the slum gangster Gaitonde, who narrated the story in a flashback. According to the reports, the coming season will showcase Pankaj Tripathi in a bigger role, whom Gaitonde calls his father. With regard to Gaitonde's return, fans will have to wait to know if their favourite character will be seen yet again, as the final day is only 14 days away.

The worst is yet to come. Sacred Games will be back for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/lSBIzQR2b9 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 21, 2018

Sacred Games is Netflix original Indian series based on Vikram Chandra's novel of the same name. The series is co-directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is seen playing the role of Gaitonde and Saif Ali Khan is seen as the honest cop Sartaj Singh, who is trying to solve a mystery to save Bombay from a major attack.SHOCKING!

