 »   »  Is Netflix’s Sacred Games The New Narcos? Read What The Foreign Media Is Saying!

Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane co-directed Netflix's first Indian original Scared Games is gaining recognition worldwide since its release on July 6, 2018. The show that is available in nearly 200 countries is being compared to the international show Narcos! Narcos is based on the rise and fall of the Columbian drug lord, Pablo Escobar. Similarly, Sacred Games revolves around the rise of slum gangster Ganesh Gaitonde. From Guardian to The New York Times, this is how the foreign media has reviewed Sacred Games.

Barbara Ellen of Guardian reviewed Sacred Games saying, "uncompromising performances, a script bristling with lyricism, and an intriguing air of vibrancy and originality.". She also said the Indian series has the potential to start a new genre called Bollynoir.

The New York Times' review read, "Netflix has chosen a production from the same genre as a previous success, the American-Colombian Narcos. While the series is a fair approximation of the kind of multigenerational, lightly fantastical Asian, African or South American novel that routinely lands on American best-seller lists, its picaresque, expansive storytelling and literary flavor are not what American audiences are used to in a crime series.,"

"Sacred Games is filled with those aforementioned storytelling quirks that viewers will likely just go with as they are distracted by the enticingly foreign elements that colour a familiar story that their brain tries to process, like a simultaneously recognizable but tweaked narrative. Many of Netflix's most popular international series thrive on this slight disconnect - a story that feels familiar, American even, but is told through a lens that lets the other side of the world in,." Ssaid The Hollywood Reporter's review.

While majority of the reviews praised the show, IndieWire had a different opinion. The only negative review said that the show's subtleties are undone by, "the overbearing violence (both psychological and physical) that permeates nearly every other frame of the series.".

One of the best reviews from the audiences' end includes comedian Daniel Fernandes' tweet that said, "Narcos gave the world "putha", Sacred Games has now given the world "b***chod"! #Globalization" - (sic)

