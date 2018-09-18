English
 »   »  Nia Sharma Birthday Bash Was Graced By Manveer Gujjar, Reyhna Pandit & Others! Inside Pics

Nia Sharma Birthday Bash Was Graced By Manveer Gujjar, Reyhna Pandit & Others! Inside Pics

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The bold and sensual actress Nia Sharma celebrated her birthday yesterday and her party was filled with television stars who seemed to be having an ultimate bash. Arjun Bijlani, Manveer Gujjar and others took to their Instagram handles to share pictures from the party and wish the actress. The birthday girl is seen wearing a pink blazer with a black dress with her hair tied in a neat bun. Her look for the night totally defined her personality; bold and quirky! She cut a number of cakes through the night. Have a look a some of the pics from her party below!

    It Was Raining Cakes For Her Nia

    Before Nia cut the cake at the strike of midnight, her bestie and actress Reyhna Pandit wished her a happy birthday by exploding a party popper. In the series of pictures that were shared later, Nia was seen cutting many cakes.

    Manveer Wished Her In The Sweetest Way

    Manveer Gujjar posted a picture with Nia and captioned it as, "हज़ारों साल जियो। दूसरों को किसी को भी जीने मत दो...U r the most Amazing Person! Haaaaaaappppppppppyyyyyyyy Birthday @niasharma90 😊😊😊 last night was fun!! - (sic)

    Nia Danced Her Heart Off

    It wasn't only the guests that were having a good time at Nia's party. But, the actress herself was seen dancing as her friends cheered the birthday girl.

    The Squad

    Several television celebrities graced Nia's birthday party last night. Amrin Chakkiwala, Manveer Gujjar, Reyhna Pandit, Achint Kaur and Manveer were some of the member's in Nia's squad.

    Amrin's Sweet Wishes

    Amrin posted a picture with Nia on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Happiest birthday Nia 🎉🎉🎉
    More pretty, more sexy, more wealthy ! That's my wish for you today and always ❤️" - (sic)
    I love you.

    Arjun Bijlani Wishes Her

    Though her friend and co-actor Arjun Bijlani wasn't present at the party, he wished Nia by sharing a selfie with her on his Instagram handle. He wrote, "Happy birthday @niasharma90 .wishing u loads of happiness love and prosperity" - (sic)

    Parul Chauhan & Chirag Thakkar Marrying On Dec 12!

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 18, 2018, 13:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 18, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue