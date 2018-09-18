 »   »  Nia Sharma Birthday Bash Was Graced By Manveer Gujjar, Reyhna Pandit & Others! Inside Pics

Related Articles
- Happy Birthday Nia Sharma! These Pictures Prove What An Absolute Diva She Is!
-
- Nia Sharma's Swiss Vacation Pics Are All You Need To Lighten Up Your Day!
- Nia Sharma Hints At Dating Someone & Asks A Troll To Buy Her Clothes
- Ishq Mein Marjawan’s Nia Sharma Says She Had Refused A Huge Amount Of Money & Turned Down Shows!
- Adha, Nia & Priyank Sharma & Nora Fatehi Dance To Kiki Challenge! Mumbai Police Warns On Twitter
- Nia Sharma Gives It Back To The Haters, Says She Can't Dress According To Trolls' Demands!
- Ishq Mein Marjawan: Nia Sharma’s Entry Brings Lot Of Twists; Actress Is Thrilled To Join The Show!
- Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla's Reception: Drashti Dhami, Vivian Dsena, Nia Sharma & Others Attend
- Nia Sharma Gets Massively Trolled For Her Bold Outfit; Haters Call Her 'Cheap Attention Seeker'
- Gold Awards 2018: Nia Sharma, Karanvir Bohra, Shakti Arora, Helly Shah & Others To Perform!
- Twisted 2: Nia Sharma’s Hotness & Intriguing Murder Mystery Are Not To Be Missed!
- Welcome 2018! Here’s How Jennifer Winget, DiVek, Anita-Rohit, Devoleena & Others Wished Their Fans…
The bold and sensual actress Nia Sharma celebrated her birthday yesterday and her party was filled with television stars who seemed to be having an ultimate bash. Arjun Bijlani, Manveer Gujjar and others took to their Instagram handles to share pictures from the party and wish the actress. The birthday girl is seen wearing a pink blazer with a black dress with her hair tied in a neat bun. Her look for the night totally defined her personality; bold and quirky! She cut a number of cakes through the night. Have a look a some of the pics from her party below!
It Was Raining Cakes For Her Nia
Before Nia cut the cake at the strike of midnight, her bestie and actress Reyhna Pandit wished her a happy birthday by exploding a party popper. In the series of pictures that were shared later, Nia was seen cutting many cakes.
Manveer Wished Her In The Sweetest Way
Manveer Gujjar posted a picture with Nia and captioned it as, "हज़ारों साल जियो। दूसरों को किसी को भी जीने मत दो...U r the most Amazing Person! Haaaaaaappppppppppyyyyyyyy Birthday @niasharma90 😊😊😊 last night was fun!! - (sic)
Nia Danced Her Heart Off
It wasn't only the guests that were having a good time at Nia's party. But, the actress herself was seen dancing as her friends cheered the birthday girl.
The Squad
Several television celebrities graced Nia's birthday party last night. Amrin Chakkiwala, Manveer Gujjar, Reyhna Pandit, Achint Kaur and Manveer were some of the member's in Nia's squad.
Amrin's Sweet Wishes
Amrin posted a picture with Nia on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Happiest birthday Nia 🎉🎉🎉
More pretty, more sexy, more wealthy ! That's my wish for you today and always ❤️" - (sic)
I love you.
Arjun Bijlani Wishes Her
Though her friend and co-actor Arjun Bijlani wasn't present at the party, he wished Nia by sharing a selfie with her on his Instagram handle. He wrote, "Happy birthday @niasharma90 .wishing u loads of happiness love and prosperity" - (sic)