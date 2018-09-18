 »   »  Nia Sharma Birthday Bash Was Graced By Manveer Gujjar, Reyhna Pandit & Others! Inside Pics

It Was Raining Cakes For Her Nia

Before Nia cut the cake at the strike of midnight, her bestie and actress Reyhna Pandit wished her a happy birthday by exploding a party popper. In the series of pictures that were shared later, Nia was seen cutting many cakes.

Manveer Wished Her In The Sweetest Way

Manveer Gujjar posted a picture with Nia and captioned it as, "हज़ारों साल जियो। दूसरों को किसी को भी जीने मत दो...U r the most Amazing Person! Haaaaaaappppppppppyyyyyyyy Birthday @niasharma90 😊😊😊 last night was fun!! - (sic)

Nia Danced Her Heart Off

It wasn't only the guests that were having a good time at Nia's party. But, the actress herself was seen dancing as her friends cheered the birthday girl.

The Squad

Several television celebrities graced Nia's birthday party last night. Amrin Chakkiwala, Manveer Gujjar, Reyhna Pandit, Achint Kaur and Manveer were some of the member's in Nia's squad.

Amrin's Sweet Wishes

Amrin posted a picture with Nia on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Happiest birthday Nia 🎉🎉🎉

More pretty, more sexy, more wealthy ! That's my wish for you today and always ❤️" - (sic)

I love you.

Arjun Bijlani Wishes Her

Though her friend and co-actor Arjun Bijlani wasn't present at the party, he wished Nia by sharing a selfie with her on his Instagram handle. He wrote, "Happy birthday @niasharma90 .wishing u loads of happiness love and prosperity" - (sic)