 »   »  Nia Sharma Gets Attacked By These Wild Animals During Ishq Mein Marjawan Shoot! Breaks Into Tears

There's some sad news for Nia Sharma fans. The actress was recently shooting for her show Ishq Mein Marjawan when the unfortunate incident occurred. Nia was shooting for a scene along with Aalisha Panwar in the outer skirts of Filmcity, Goregaon. The scene involved them trying to save themselves from 4 wild dogs. However, things turned bad when Nia fell down while trying to run for her solo shot. The dogs that were following pounced on the actress! Nia was shocked by the attack and broke into tears.

Though she got attacked by the dogs, the actress managed to escape with minor scractched on her arms and knees. Since they were trained canines, she didn't get bit. But, a dog apparently scratched her miserably. The situation was immediately taken into care however. First, Kya Hall Mister Panchal actress Reena Aggarwal get bit by dogs during her shoot and now, Nia goes through a similar situation.

While talking to SpotboyE Nia said, "It got bad. I fell and scratched my hand and knees and one of the dogs jumped on me..!! Have to take an injection after TT." According to the reports, she immediately headed to her vanity van much traumatized!

A doctor who was present on the set treated Nia. She was given a tetanus injection after an hour since the incident occurred. A body double was used to complete the scene. Nia later got back on the set and shot the rest of the scenes herself on the same day.

