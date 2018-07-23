English
Nia Sharma Gives It Back To The Haters, Says She Can't Dress According To Trolls' Demands!

Posted By: Chaitra Krishnamurthy
    Nia Sharma knows how to lure public's attention - be it through her impromptu dance on the street or transparent attire for an evening that can lead to a controversy. But, she doesn't care about the trolls and let that stop her from being herself. In a recent interview to Times Of India, she talks about giving it back to the haters who make fun of her quirky style, and expresses her views on being watched all the time while living the life of a celebrity.

    Nia Says Tough Luck To Haters

    "I can't not wear something because the trolls don't like it. If they felt that the dress was not appropriate, tough luck! And this is not the first time I have been trolled for my red-carpet look. I have more important things to do than pay heed to the trolls. I have always experimented with my style and colours. In fact, I love the funky me, at times."

    On Her Lip Lock With Reyhna Malho

    "Well, when I am with my best friend, that's how I shower my affection. Now that does not mean people start questioning or captioning it as something vulgar. It was not done to create any kind of hype."

    Nia Doesn't Like To Be A Piece Of Furniture

    "I will do a TV show only if the role is strong and deserves my hard work and attention, I will never be reduced to a piece of furniture. I did get many offers for shows, but they didn't interest me. I don't believe in cameos either, unless they are meaty enough."

    Does Nia Want To Lip Lock On Small Screen

    "The small-screen viewers in India are not ready for that. It will be a long time before we can have such tracks on our TV shows. Having said that, I don't mind kissing my co-actor or doing something bold, if the script demands it."

    Trolls Don't Stop Her From Dancing

    The actress loves Drake and her social media posts speak for her. Despite being trolled time and again, the recent impromptu dance by Nia Sharma on the Mumbai streets is breaking the internet. She captioned her video as, " Amateur attempt at #inmyfeelings @champagnepapi 🧚‍♀️👻👻🎉 tripping over it.. PS: car doesn't move in mumbai traffic." - (sic)

    Also Read -Ishqbaaz's Nikita Mukherjee Welcomes A Baby Girl, Mother & Daughter Are In A Healthy State

    Read more about: nia sharma
    Story first published: Monday, July 23, 2018, 13:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 23, 2018
