India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
English
 »   »  90s Remix Singer Nitin Bali Dies In A Horrific Road Accident; Was He Drunk While Driving?

90s Remix Singer Nitin Bali Dies In A Horrific Road Accident; Was He Drunk While Driving?

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Popular 90s Remix singer and husband of Silisila Badalte Rishton Ka's actress Roma Bali's husband Nitin Bali died today after succumbing to head injuries following a horrific road accident. Nitin passed away at the age of 47 and he's survived by his wife Roma and son Joshua Bali. According to the reports, Nitin was driving home from Borivali to Malad, when he lost control over the wheels and hit a divider. He was taken to the police station around 12:30 am and booked for rash driving.

    Nitin Bali Dies In A Road Accident

    Even upon insisting, he refused to seek medical help saying he was alright. He took a bail around 3 am and headed home. Later in the night, the former singer complained of stomach ache and began to vomit blood. His blood pressure and heart rate began to drop. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but passed away around 1:30 pm.

    A police statement read, "He began to vomit and his blood pressure and his heart rate dropped. His wife rushed him to Raksha Hospital in Malad. He couldn't be revived though. Around 1pm on Tuesday, he was pronounced dead,".

    His body has been sent for autopsy, but the funeral will be conducted today (October 10, 20180. The cops are yet to confirm if he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. Nitin delivered some of the most popular 90s hit, including Neele Neele Ambar Par. He took a retirement from singing in the year 2012.

    Alok Nath Accused Of Rape By Vinita Nanda: 'I Hadn't Just Been Raped, I Had Been Brutalised

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 10, 2018, 7:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 10, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue