 »   »  90s Remix Singer Nitin Bali Dies In A Horrific Road Accident; Was He Drunk While Driving?

Popular 90s Remix singer and husband of Silisila Badalte Rishton Ka's actress Roma Bali's husband Nitin Bali died today after succumbing to head injuries following a horrific road accident. Nitin passed away at the age of 47 and he's survived by his wife Roma and son Joshua Bali. According to the reports, Nitin was driving home from Borivali to Malad, when he lost control over the wheels and hit a divider. He was taken to the police station around 12:30 am and booked for rash driving.

Even upon insisting, he refused to seek medical help saying he was alright. He took a bail around 3 am and headed home. Later in the night, the former singer complained of stomach ache and began to vomit blood. His blood pressure and heart rate began to drop. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but passed away around 1:30 pm.

A police statement read, "He began to vomit and his blood pressure and his heart rate dropped. His wife rushed him to Raksha Hospital in Malad. He couldn't be revived though. Around 1pm on Tuesday, he was pronounced dead,".

His body has been sent for autopsy, but the funeral will be conducted today (October 10, 20180. The cops are yet to confirm if he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. Nitin delivered some of the most popular 90s hit, including Neele Neele Ambar Par. He took a retirement from singing in the year 2012.

