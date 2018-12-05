 »   »  NOT Kunal Kemmu, But THIS Actor To Romance Surbhi Chandna In Sunil Grover's Kanpur Wale Khuranas!

Indian comedian Sunil Grover will be returning to the small screen with his new comedy talk show Kanpur Wale Khuranas. The shooting for the show has apparently started today. The promo for this show was released last week, and within no times it grabbed a lot of attention. Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu was all set to make his television debut through Sunil Grover's show. He had even part of the promo. But now, we have learned that he's stepped down, and another actor has been roped. And it's none other than Ayushamann Khurana's brother Aparshakti Khurana!

Kunal, who was supposed to begin shooting for Kanpur Wale Khuranas, had to drop in the last moment due to his packed schedule. A source informed SpotboyE that Kunal's shoot dates were clashing with his movie Kalank's schedule. Hence the makers decided to bring the Stree actor in his place.

The source said, "Aparshakti has been roped in place of Kunal because Kunal's date to shoot for Kalank's climax scene came between December 14 to 25 and the show is basically based in the whole month of December as it will be talking about the year 2018. Hence, the makers had to get Aparshakti in."

"They were reportedly in talks with him earlier but the dates did not work out. Now, his dates were relatively available as against Kunal's. Well, we might have to wait a bit longer for Khemu to make his TV debut. ", the source further added.

Television actors Adaa Khan and Ali Sagar will be shooting for the show from today. Also, reports are making rounds that Ishqbaaz's Surbhi Chandna will also be starting the shoot today. Now that Kunal has been replaced, we will get to see Surbhi romance Aparshakti.

Previously talking about his new show, Sunil told PTI, "I am very excited to embark on this journey of entertaining my viewers. The show is sure to charm everyone alike with a theme that resonates with the viewers and keep them hooked onto their TV screens at night,".