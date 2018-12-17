English
On Koffee With Karan 6 Ayuhsmann Khurana Reveals He's Doanted Sperms In Real Life Too!

By
    Yesterday's episode of Koffee With Karan 6 witnessed two young and desired actors of Bollywood; Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal. The episode was filled with laughter and a few shocking revealtions made by both the actors. Seems like the previous episode is already giving competion to the grand finale featuring Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. Yesterday, on the national television Ayushmann revealed that he has donated sperms in real life too!

    ON KKK 6 Ayushmann Makes Shocking Revelations!

    While talking to Karan Johar Ayushmann said, "I have donated sperms for real and I told Shoojit Sarcar that I know about it, I have donated sperms, he fell off his chair,". He went ahead and said a few more things, which were not only shocking. But equally hilarious!

    The Vicky Donor actor said, he and then girlfriend and now wife Tahira almost got caught whie making love by her dad. Apparently, Tahira's dad said he was going out on some work when these two love birds got cozy. However, when they were in the middle of the act, he returned home.

    Though Tahira insisted on him getting out of the house, Ayyushmann said he gpt dressed and sat in the living room with confidence, pretending they had met up for study session. Isn't that absolutely holarious?

    And the fun only increased when one of Vicky Kaushal's friends said that he is very bad at flirtng. Also, his friend said that he's a mama boy, whp constantly keeps his mother updated about his whereabouts when he's on a vacation.

    Vicky's friend said, "Whenever we are on a vacation, he calls up his mother as soon as he wakes up and tells her what all he had eaten the previous day and what he would eat the next day. It feels like you are with a fifth grader on a tour and not an adult."

    Story first published: Monday, December 17, 2018, 17:08 [IST]
