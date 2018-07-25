 »   »  Pearl V Puri Says 'I Believe Naagins Exist' & Compares Naagin 3 With GOT!

Pearl Puri Believes In Naagins

Pearl told, "I've not seen a naagin in real life. But, I have experienced paranormal activities as a child. When I was seven, I sensed ghosts around me. Everything exists, it's all about what you believe in. I believe naagins exist. If one believes there is God, then there must be a devil too,".

He Compares Naagin With GOT!

Pearl made his debut on television through the show Badtameez Dil and has been a part of several successful shows since then. The actor believes in his present show so much that he went ahead comparing it with the international hit show, Game Of Thrones. He said, "Naagin is gripping and convincing in its storytelling. It can well be compared to international shows. It's on par with say, a Game Of Thrones."

Pearl Loves Supernatural Dramas

"I love supernatural drama as it gives the audience a fantasy world and a larger than life experience. My last show Naagarjun was also a fantasy show and I thoroughly enjoy this genre."

He Says He's Worked Hard

In an interview with India Express, while talking about his hard work that has got him where he is today, the actor said, "Our show is a different one altogether but that doesn't mean I wouldn't work hard. I feel blessed to get so much love and that only makes me work harder. God has been really kind and it's my mom's blessings that I have reached so far. I believe I am not an extraordinary actor but I want to be a good human being, who can give love, and get love from every person in the world."

He Further Addedâ€¦

"As per the census, more than 18,000 people come to Mumbai every month and only a couple of them get to become an actor. I wouldn't lie but I really want to see myself on the big screen soon and I am working hard towards that. Also, as you know big stars like Sushant Singh Rajput, Mouni Roy - they have all been Balaji Telefilms products, so I think Naagin 3 would be the right start towards Bollywood."