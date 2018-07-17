 »   »  Rita Bhaduri's Funeral: Television Celebrities Bid Goodbye To The Veteran Actress

Shishir Sharma

"We deeply regret to inform you that Reeta Bhaduri has departed for her journey beyond. The funeral rites will be held on 17th July, Tuesday 12 noon at the Cremation Ground, Parsi Wada Road, Parshiwada, Chakala, Andheri East. Extremely sad.. lost a wonderful human being .. a mother to many of us.. will miss u Ma..." - (sic)

Zarina Wahab

Actress Zarina Wahab and Rita's close friend said, "Rita Bhaduri was the prettiest lady in our batch. I don't know what to say now. I am in shock after hearing the news of her demise. Rita looked distinctly weak but did not discuss her health. It is extremely shocking and sad that my friend is no more."

Satish Shah & Anupam Kher

While Satish Shah was present at the funeral, actor Anupam Kher tweeted, "#RitaBhaduri was affectionate, helpful, jovial, bright and full of life. It is sad and unfortunate that we sum up a person only when he or she is gone. I wish we met more often. We have lost a very fine actress and a brand ambassador/alumni of @FTIIOfficial. Om Shanti." - (sic)

Anil Kapoor

"#RitaBhaduri was one of the finest actresses that #FTII gave us. I had the honour of working with her in Ghar Ho to Aisa, Beta & Viraasat & I'm really saddened to hear about her passing...She will be dearly missed by her friends, family & fans..." - (sic)

Shubhangi Atre

"I'm really saddened to know about Ritaji. She was a wonderful woman, with a great heart, very practical and full of positive spirit, not to forget an amazing actress too. We were like a family on sets. As soon as I came to know about her, memories flashed in my mind...the time we shared, enjoyed. I'm missing her. It's really sad when you lose your co-star as we spend so much of time together. They become like a family." - (sic)