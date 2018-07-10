 »   »  PICS : Urvashi Dholakia Turns 40, Twin Sons & Ekta Kapoor Wish Her In The Cutest Ways!

Urvashi Loves Her Twins!

The adorable picture of the mother with her twin sons received thousands of likes on Instagram and the fans expressed their love for them through comments such as, "Happy birthday lovely family photo", and "Happy birthday ma'am... Btw the way.. these two boys your kids... If yes... Then.. Respect... U are a top notch woman... Salute...".

Hottie At 40

"AM BLESSED & HUMBLED.. thank u thank u thank u for all the love the wishes the blessings .. setting into a new decade a new innings of my life .. feels wonderful .. truly overwhelmed 😍❤️🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻❤️ #hottieat40" - (sic)

Ekta’s Wishes

Ekta Kapoor wished her actress friend by posting a picture of them together. She captioned it as, "Happie bday komolikaaaaa !saaaas it up !!!!now uv entered ur coolest decade" - (sic)

Urvashi’s Lunch Date With Mom

The actress reportedly went on a lunch date with her mother to celebrate the birthday. The actress captioned the image with her mother as, "Birthday lunch with the One person without whom I wouldn't cease to exist the woman who loves me unconditionally the woman who nurtures me always .. she is my Iron Lady My Mother My life My All" - (sic)

Sumona Wishes Urvashi

"Happy Birthdayyyyy my craby!!! The Hottie @40 wishing u infinite love n happiness... from one senti emo to another... u know i love u to the pluto n back 🦄

Happy Birthday Guddu💋❤️" - (sic)