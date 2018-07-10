English
PICS : Urvashi Dholakia Turns 40, Twin Sons & Ekta Kapoor Wish Her In The Cutest Ways!

Posted By: Chaitra Krishnamurthy
    Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress Urvashi Dholakia turned 40 yesterday July 9, 2018, and her Instagram posts prove that she had an amazing time with her family and friends. Her twin sons Sagar and Kshitij were snapped together with mom on her special day. Besides family, Urvashi's friends from the industry such as Ekta Kapoor and Sumona Chakravarti took to their Instagram handles to wish their actress friend with some cute wishes! Among all the posts that Urvashi shared, the one with her mother was the most touching.

    Urvashi Loves Her Twins!

    The adorable picture of the mother with her twin sons received thousands of likes on Instagram and the fans expressed their love for them through comments such as, "Happy birthday lovely family photo", and "Happy birthday ma'am... Btw the way.. these two boys your kids... If yes... Then.. Respect... U are a top notch woman... Salute...".

    Hottie At 40

    "AM BLESSED & HUMBLED.. thank u thank u thank u for all the love the wishes the blessings .. setting into a new decade a new innings of my life .. feels wonderful .. truly overwhelmed 😍❤️🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻❤️ #hottieat40" - (sic)

    Ekta’s Wishes

    Ekta Kapoor wished her actress friend by posting a picture of them together. She captioned it as, "Happie bday komolikaaaaa !saaaas it up !!!!now uv entered ur coolest decade" - (sic)

    Urvashi’s Lunch Date With Mom

    The actress reportedly went on a lunch date with her mother to celebrate the birthday. The actress captioned the image with her mother as, "Birthday lunch with the One person without whom I wouldn't cease to exist the woman who loves me unconditionally the woman who nurtures me always .. she is my Iron Lady My Mother My life My All" - (sic)

    Sumona Wishes Urvashi

    "Happy Birthdayyyyy my craby!!! The Hottie @40 wishing u infinite love n happiness... from one senti emo to another... u know i love u to the pluto n back 🦄
    Happy Birthday Guddu💋❤️" - (sic)

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 15:09 [IST]
