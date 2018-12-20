 »   »  WHAT! Pregnant Surveen Chawla Says Not Husband Akshay, But This Person Is The Love Of Her Life! '

Surveen On Love Of Her Life!

Surveen is often seen working out even during her pregnancy. However, she couldn't stop thanking her trainer Rupal. She said, "For a very long time, the love of my life has been Rupal and she is taking care of the fact that I have the best form of endurance at the time of pregnancy."

Akshay Is The Most Amazing Dad-to-be!

Surveen said husband Akshay has been so supporting that she couldn't ask for more. He is the best thing that has ever happened to me. "He is absolutely wonderful and he is one of those who without saying jumps on to taking responsibilities. There is pampering, he takes my mood swings and he is just the most amazing to-be-dad.", the actress said.

Pregnancy Is A Rollercoster Ride

Talking about the varied emotions she is been subjected to during this period Surveen said, "You know the idea of it being just beautiful is not true. It's actually a rollercoaster ride for every woman, but a beautiful one. Having said that, the real beautiful experience will begin when the special little one is in your arms when not just the baby but a new you will be born. I can foresee that happening. You are happy, excited and anxious all at the same time."

On Her Exercise Routine

"I think it's the most important time that I not only stay fit for the baby but also for myself. The more I stay fit now, it will be easier for me to get back in shape and my work mode. As of now, that's the plan. It's just fun and it keeps you away from hormonal imbalances.", she added.

She Only Listens To This Person & Herself

Pregnant women often receives numerous tips from others with regard to what to do and what not to do. Dressing this the actress said, "See, it's my job to listen to everybody and they all say with good intent. In the end, I follow only people - my doctor and myself. While I say this, there's absolutely nothing like old mumma's nuskas. I try and stick to everything natural."