Prince Narula Celebrates First B’day After Wedding; Yuvika Calls Him Most Thoughtful Husband Alive!

    Television star Prince Narula turns a year older today. He is celebrating his birthday post wedding. Wife Yuvika Chaudhary took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures of Prince's birthday celebration. He is seen posing along with Yuvika and her mother. It wasn't just family, but Prince's birthday bash was graced by his friends from the industry too. Bigg Boss fame Priyank Sharma was seen with a face full of cake at Prince's party.

    Prince Narula Celebrates First B’day After Wedding

    Yuvika however had the sweetest message for her beloved husband. she wrote on her Instagram handle, "Dear husband, Wonderful, amazing, unique, incomparable, handsome, strong, incredible. I could go on forever. Wishing you a blessed birthday." ... "Happy birthday to the most kind-hearted and thoughtful husband alive. Loving you is always easy. Love u always " - (sic)

    Seems like Prince had an amazing birthday as he was not only showered with wishes, but with several cakes, balloons and presents. In one of the pictures, Prince was seen cutting a series of cakes with each cake representing a letter from his name.

    Fans also wished their favorite star. A fan said, "Happy birthday to u prince narula🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂may Waheguru fulfill all ur desires on this day.. Happy birthday to u dear.. Have the happiest birthday ever" - (sic)

    A post shared by Yuvikachaudhary (@yuvikachaudhary) on Nov 23, 2018 at 11:01pm PST

    Another fan wrote, "Happy birthday🎂🎉🎁 @princenarula sir🍩🍩May God bless you with everything you need and deserve. We all are lucky that you born to inspire and motivate us.💕💕Dozens of best wishes from the bottom of my."

    Story first published: Saturday, November 24, 2018, 16:32 [IST]
