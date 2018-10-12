 »   »  Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary Sangeet & Haldi Pictures; Yuvika Looks Stunning In White!

Related Articles
One of the most loved celebrity couples Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula are finally getting married tomorrow. The duo first met on the reality show Bigg Boss and fell in love. Yesterday, they officiated their relationship with a ring ceremony and today, the couple is seen having an amazing time at thir Sangeet and Haldi ceremony. The venue looks beautiful and consists of both their names at the entrance. The wedding will be held in Mumbai tomorrow (October 12, 2018). Have a look at their Sangeet and Haldi ceremony pics inside.
Yuvika Looks Like An Angle
The bride-to-be Yuvika Chaudhary looks absolutely stunning in her Sangeet attire. She is seen donning a white lehenga paired with minimal jewelry. Her make up too is simple and elegant.
Prince’s Charming
Prince Narula ha chosen a yellow kurta for his Mehendi ceremony. In one of the pictures from the ceremony, Prince is being fed something as a part of the ritual.
They Danced Their Hearts Off!
Prince Narula was seen dancing along with his friends to Punjabi beats during the Sangeet ceremony. Yuvika too joined him. The duo was seen dancing their hearts off yesterday at the Mehendi.
The Venue Is Mind-Blowing
A few pictures of Yuvika and Prince wedding venue are making rounds on the internet. The entrance of the venue reads ‘#Privika' and the red-themed decorations makes the place look ravishing.
They Will Get Hitched Tomorrow
There will a cock tail party held tonight prior to the weeding tomorrow. The couple has announced that they would be holding a reception in Chandigarh. Several celebrities are expected to grace their wedding. Stay tuned more updates!
