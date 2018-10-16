 »   »  Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary Unseen Wedding Pics; They Revealed A Secret While Taking 'Phere'

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Television celebrities Prnce Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary got married in a big fat Punjabi wedding on (October 12, 2018). The fairy tale wedding took place in the presence of close friends and family. The bride and groom were seen dancing and singing to their hearts content as the ceremonies and rituals were conducted. Here, we have some of the most beautiful unseen pictures from Prince and Yuvika's wedding that you just can't ignore. Like the idiom, 'a picture is worth a thousand words', this picture of the couple taking Phere reveals a secret and you ought to know it!
The Secret's Revealed!
In this picture, the couple is seen taking 'Phere', which is a ritual during conducted during the wedding ceremony, that marks the coming together of two souls. Apparently, Prince and Yuvika had decided to not look at each other and cry until the 'Phere' was completed. Hence, they were extremely secretive about their eye contact and stayed mum through the ritual.
When Prince Turned His Princess Queen
Prince and Yuvika's story is nothing short of as fairy tale. Their jodi was always adored by fans long before they got hitched too. In this picture, Prince embraces his new wife Yuvika as the duo share a warm hug.
The Ultimate Bride
Besides waiting to watch Prince and Yuvika get married, fans were excited to witness their favorite bride carry the dream attire. Yuvika looked gorgeous in her Sangeet dress. Seems like the bridal glow overpowered the gorgeous dress.
Prince's Gang
The groom is always known to have his share of fun with friends as he bids farewell to the bachelor life. Prince was seen having the time of his life with his pals at the wedding. This picture clearly showcases the excitement within him.
#Privika
Watching Prince and Yuvika get married makes us feel that they were destined to be with each other. Their relationship represents many beautiful facets which were evident in the wedding pictures. In the above picture, the duo goofs as they pose for the camera.
