 »   »  Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary Wedding Card REVEALED! This Is How Prince's Mother Proposed To Yuvika

The Wedding Invite

Prince and Yuvika's wedding invite looks absolutely beautiful! The invite is placed in a fancy designer box along with a golden colored Ganpati idol and a photo frame. Yuvika while talking about the invite said that this is how she always wanted her wedding invite to look like.

Yuvika Is Emtional

Talking about the wedding preparations, Yuvika said, "I have butterflies in my stomach. As the day is closing in, I am getting jitters. There is the pressure of organizing everything properly and in time. It's also an emotional time for me, as I am all set to embark on a new journey with Prince."

Prince's Mother Visited Yuvika's Family

In the interview, Yuvika revealed that Prince's mother had been to her house to ask for her hand in marriage to her son, while Prince was still in the Bigg Boss house.

They Were 'Destined To Be Together'

Yuvika said, "I was taken by surprise when his mother came to my family with his rishta when he was still inside the house. So, in a way, Prince and I were destined to be together. I tell him jokingly that he came to Mumbai for me."

They Fell In Love After Bigg Boss

Though Prince expressed his liking towards Yuvika in the beginning of Bigg Boss, Yuvika said she needed time to feel the same about him. Apparently, she even told Prince to stay away if he was pretending to like her only to gain popularity.

Their Love Story On The Reality Show

Looking back in time and reminiscing the Bigg Boss memories, Yuvika said, "He would often tell me that I should talk more, as he feared that I wouldn't last for long on the show (laughs!). We are one of those few jodis whose love blossomed on the reality show."