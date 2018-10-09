 »   »  Priyank Sharma Feels Anup-Jasleen Relation ISN'T Fake! Says Bigg Boss 12 Is Classier!

Priyank Is In Awe Of Anup

Admiring Anup for his game plan and feelings towards Jasleen, Priyank said, "Anup sir is killing it and how even at this age he has changed the definition of love for people and that's the beauty of love. The episodes of BB 12 are interesting I saw a teaser few hours back which had Anup ji in a secret room keeping an eye over Jasleen."

Priyank Feels They Are Cute Together

Though many found Anup and Jasleen's jodi to be eerie, Priyank has a different opinion. He said, "I think it is beautiful, frankly I found it really cute. I watched one of the teasers recently and discussed with I guess Hina and Benafsha. I told they look really cute together."

He Further Added

"They went on a date in the trailer and the way Anup ji treated her, he went down on his knees and crooned a song for her. It was very romantic and I don't think it is fake. Why to call anyone's love fake, why to question it. It is their personal life and lookout and they will manage it. I personally like them a lot."

He Feels This Season Is Classier!

"This year Bigg Boss started on a very subtle note which was important unlike ours jahan first week mein he bahut kuch hogaya tha. The contestants in this know what they are doing and they are doing it well. This season I feel is a good season it is a classier season."