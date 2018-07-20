 »   »  Priyanka Chopra Wanted To Once Marry Television Actor Mohit Raina?

Priyanka Chopra's Aunt Liked Mohit

The idea of marriage didn't come from Priyanka Chopra's end. It was the actress' aunt who spoke about the good qualities she liked in the television actor Mohit Raina. Priyanka had told Zoom TV once, that according to her aunt, Mohit was, "well-behaved, honest, young man who is also an exceptionally good actor."

What's Priyanka's Take On This?

The actress expressed no opinion on marrying Mohit Raina. Priyanka Chopra is always known for keeping her relationships discreet. But, with her alleged beau Nick Jonas, she's been different. The couple were spotted at multiple occasions together. All the hand holding and attending prominent events together in front of millions of viewers must mean something!

Mohit Raina Is Now In Bollywood Too

While Priyanka Chopra has moved from Bollywood to Hollywood, Mohit is busy making his debut in the movie industry himself. The actor will be seen playing the role of an Indian Army officer in his forthcoming movie URI.

He Says He Always Wanted To Be In The Army

While talking about his new role he told Deccan Chronicle, "It was my dream to join the Indian Army. Since that never got fulfilled, I make up for it by playing a soldier whenever I get a chance. Also, I have always taken up challenging roles on television. So, though I love commercial films, I wanted something different for my film debut as well. 'Uri' has actors like Vicky Kaushal and Paresh Rawal, and it will be a learning experience working with them. Whether it is mythology, history or any other genre, the role has to be backed by strong content."

Are Mouni Roy & Mohit Raina Dating?

When asked what is the relationship he holds with Mouni Roy, Mohit said, "I have always maintained that my personal and professional life is completely apart. As for Mouni, it is only the assumptions of people that we are dating. I have a lot of friends but not all are from the industry and you can say that the only close celeb friend I have is her. So whenever we are spotted together or we post pictures of each other, everyone assumes that there's something more but aisa kuch bhi nahi hai (there's nothing between us). Mouni was a co-star who became a very close friend and continues to be so."