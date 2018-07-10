 »   »  Radhika Apte Will Be Seen On Netflix’s Third Indian Original Ghoul, Watch Trailer!

Just three days after the premiere of Netflix's first original Indian series, the international streaming platform has announced the release of Ghoul, that stars Radhika Apte. Ghoul is an Indian original three-part horror story that is set to release on August 24, 2018. The three-episode series is co-produced by Anurag Kashyap, Phantom Films, Jason Blumhouse Productions and Ivanhoe Pictures. Ghoul is Radhika Apte's third Netflix original after the anthology film Lust Stories and the crime drama Sacred Games. Watch the trailer below!

While talking about the series, director Simran Sethi told DNA, "Ghoul is a thrilling horror series, both frightening and insightful. It's high production value, a chilling performance from Radhika Apte, and quality writing are sure to scare Indian and global audiences alike." The story revolves around the character Nida Rahim, played by Radhika Apte, who is a new-minted interrogator.

The dark character turns in on her own father as an anti-government activist. Upon arriving at a covert detention center, she discovers that some of the terrorists held there are not from this world. One of the producers of the series, Motwane told in a statement while talking about Ghoul that "it is an edge-of-your-seat horror series. Blumhouse's first foray into the horror genre in India".

The Emmy award-winning producer Jason Blum known for horror movies like Sinister, Insidious and Get Out said, "It has been a great experience working closely with Netflix and our partners at Phantom and Ivanhoe to produce Ghoul."