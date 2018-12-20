 »   »  Raghu Asks THIS For A Wedding Present From Bigg Boss 12's Karanvir Bohra! Rajiv Shares Sweet Message

Bigg Boss 12: Raghu Ram appeals to voters for Karanvir Bohra; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

Bigg Boss 12 is only a few days from its grand finale. As the D-day nears, fans and supporters from everywhere have started rooting for their favorite contestants. Karanvir Bohra being one of the most liked contestants, is receiving immense love and support from his friends, family and fans. Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman are the latest on the list to extent their wishes to Karanvir Bohra. In a video the brothers shared on their Instagram, they are seen telling Karanvir Bohra to come home only after winning Bigg Boss 12. Raghu also says that Karanvir's win will be his wedding present.

Karanvir's wife Teejay too shared the video of Raghu and Rajiv on Karanvir's official handle and wrote, "This time we need double the votes! 😄 Raghu.. Rajiv.. thank you for the love and good wishes! Almost at the final week now! Yay! You guys have always been a tremendous source of strength and support for #KVB, and not just during #BiggBoss. And you know he considers himself your third brother, right? (That's why he always includes himself in all your plans!) 😂 He felt bad about missing the wedding but you know the circumstances! ;) He owes you a party now! 😄 Love and appreciate you so much.. Tee ❤ "- (sic)

We arent't surprised to see Raghu root for Karanvir as they are best friends. Karanvir couldn't attend Raghu wedding's wedding as he's still inside the glass house. However, he and Teejay attended Raghu and Natalie's engagement and wished the couple luck on embarking on a new journey.

Raghu got married to Natalie last week in Goa. The couple had both traditonal South Indian and a beautiful wedding. In the video that Raghu shared, he's seen telling how he has lost his voice after partying a lot following his wedding!