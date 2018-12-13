 »   »  Raghu Ram-Natalie Di Luccio Wedding Pics Out; It's All About Love, Laughter & Endless Fun!

The Bride Enters

Italian Canadian singer Natalie Di Luccio made for a beautiful bride yesterday. She wore a typical red and white South Indian wedding saree and paired it with gold ornaments. In the above picture, Natalie's lady friends are seen taking her to the mantap.

Love Between Them Is Unconditional

Raghu and Natalie at several occasions have displayed the love for each other through their social media posts. He shared the above picture on his Instagram handle and handle and captioned it as, "Love and Laughter ❤️" - (sic)

The Way She Looks At Him

Natalie couldn't stop looking at her beloved husband as she and Raghu took the saath phere. Raghu and Natalie first met while shooting the song Aankhon Hi Aankhon Main in 2016 and have been inseparable since then!

Their First Walk As A Couple

The wedding looked absolutely beautiful as the couple had a destination wedding. In the above picture, Raghu and Natalie are seen taking a walk by the beach after getting hitched. They look at each other with hand in hand like there's no tomorrow! Isn't that simply beautiful?