Raghu Ram & Natalie Di Luccio's White Wedding In Goa Is No Less Than A Fairy Tale! INSIDE PICS

    MTV Roadies creator Raghu Ram got married to his girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio on December 12, 2018, in Goa. MTV VJ Ranvijay Singh and many more celebrities attended the wedding. The couple that had announced their engagement in September kept the wedding date a surprise until pictures from their pre-wedding ceremonies started making rounds on the internet. Yesterday, we saw their South Indian wedding pictures, in which they seemed to be having loads of fun with friends and family. Here we've got some of the most beautiful pictures from their white wedding that took place today!

    The White Wedding!

    Ranvijay, who is dear friend of Raghu's, took to his Instagram handle to share the first picture from the couple's white wedding. He captioned it as, "An amazing wedding,an amazing couple! You guys are so #blessed and are truly made for each other!! Love you guys! @nataliediluccio @instaraghu #bestmen" - (sic)

    Raghu & Natalie's First Dance

    In another video shared by Ranvijay, Raghu Ram and Natalie and seen sharing their first dance after the wedding. Seems like the new;y-wed couple just can't get enough of each other!

    Rajiv & Raghu Have A Blast

    It wasn't only Natalie and Raghu that shared a dance, but the groom was seen grooving with the other guests too. In the above picture, Ranvijay clicks a selfie as Rajiv and Raghu celebrate the special day by dancing their hearts off.

    Why Can't Groom & Bride Have Fun?

    Natalie and Raghu are always seen having a good time in each other's company. After the wedding, the couple was seen dancing like no one's watching. Isn't that simply adorable?

    Story first published: Friday, December 14, 2018, 12:08 [IST]
