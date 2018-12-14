 »   »  Raghu Ram & Natalie Di Luccio's White Wedding In Goa Is No Less Than A Fairy Tale! INSIDE PICS

The White Wedding!

Ranvijay, who is dear friend of Raghu's, took to his Instagram handle to share the first picture from the couple's white wedding. He captioned it as, "An amazing wedding,an amazing couple! You guys are so #blessed and are truly made for each other!! Love you guys! @nataliediluccio @instaraghu #bestmen" - (sic)

Raghu & Natalie's First Dance

In another video shared by Ranvijay, Raghu Ram and Natalie and seen sharing their first dance after the wedding. Seems like the new;y-wed couple just can't get enough of each other!

Rajiv & Raghu Have A Blast

It wasn't only Natalie and Raghu that shared a dance, but the groom was seen grooving with the other guests too. In the above picture, Ranvijay clicks a selfie as Rajiv and Raghu celebrate the special day by dancing their hearts off.

Why Can't Groom & Bride Have Fun?

Natalie and Raghu are always seen having a good time in each other's company. After the wedding, the couple was seen dancing like no one's watching. Isn't that simply adorable?