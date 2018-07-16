 »   »  Rahul Gandhi Reacts To Sacred Games’ Controversy, Anurag Kashyap & Swara Bhasker Praise Him!

The controversy surrounding Netflix's first Indian Original series Sacred Games has been all over the news lately. Police complaints and pleas were filed against the producers of the series, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Netflix for using 'derogatory' language while referring to the former prime minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi. But, Rahul Gandhi took to his twitter handle to stand by Sacred Games and he is being praised by film-maker Anurag Kashyap and actress Swara Bhasker for his statement.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "My father lived and died in the service of India. The views of a character on a fictional web series can never change that," he wrote on Twitter yesterday. Kashyap quoted Rahul Gandhi's tweet and wrote, "That's a yay..." -(sic)

While Anurag Kashyap said "That's a yay" quoting Rahul Gandhi's tweet, actress Swara Bhasker said, "It is impressive that a mainstream politician like @RahulGandhi is taking this clear and progressive stand on freedom of expression and censorship. Also it's gracious and mature that he is able to set aside the personal for the larger goal of democratic rights. #CreditWhereDue"

It wasn't just Anurag and Swara who were impressed by Rahul Gandhi's tweet, as Congress member Rajeev Kumar Sinha also decided to withdraw the police complaint that he had filed against Netflix and the producers at the Kolkata police station. Addressing Rahul's tweet he said, "learnt that forgiveness is much bigger than anything else in the mortal world".

Calling Gandhi's tweet an eyeopener, he further added, "agreed that Bharat Ratna Late Rajiv Gandhi ji and his contribution and charisma is above all these petty things. Stick to our principles of Gandhism... for the sake of integrity and unity of our country".

Sacred Game is the first Indian political drama to stream on the international platform Netflix and landed in trouble within five days from its release. The series is directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. The story revolves around the rise and fall of the slum gangster Ganesh Goitande in Mumbai. Nawazuddin plays the role of Gaitonde and Saif Ali Khan can be seen playing the honest cop Sartaj Singh.

