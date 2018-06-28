 »   »  Rakhi Sawant Abuses Television Actress Mahika Sharma; Says She Would Contract AIDS!

Related Articles
- Post Race 3 Success, Rakhi Sawant & Arshi Khan Demand Rs 5 Crore From Salman Khan; Here’s Why!
- Krushna Abhishek-Kashmira Shah’s Twins’ Grand Birthday Bash: Adaa Khan, Karan Mehra & Others Attend
- Rakhi Sawant Reveals Why She Resorted To Surgery!
- Arshi Khan Clarifies About Her Controversial Tweet On Shahid Afridi, Says It Was A ‘Mistake’!
- After Arshi Khan & Rakhi Sawant, Barun Sobti & Zain Imam Shoot For Rajeev’s Show Juzz Baat
- Box Cricket League: FULL ON ENTERTAINMENT! Arshi Khan & Rakhi Sawant Challenged To Seduce Umpire!
- Ekta Kapoor’s Box Cricket League 2018 Strikes Right Chord; Scores BIG On MTV!
- Ever Seen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan HANGING OUT With Drama Queen Rakhi Sawant? You've To See Their Pic!
- Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: TV Actors Share Their Favourite Deepika Padukone Movies
- #HappyNewYear: Additi Gupta, Aly Goni & Other TV Celebs Wish For Success & Happiness In 2018
- HILARIOUS! Rakhi Sawant Wants To Give This Gift To Newly Weds Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma
- Rakhi Sawant On Condom Ad Ban During Prime Time: 'The Government Wants Indians To Get AIDS'
Yet again these divas are involved in a brawl! Rakhi Sawant takes to her Instagram handle to abuse the television actress Mahika Sharma over an issue with regard to the banning of the condom brand Beboy, that she endorses. The verbal fight between the two got uglier when Rakhi attacked Mahika saying that she would contract AIDS if the condoms were banned. It didn't go well for Mahika being on the receiving end. Though the actresses deleted their respective posts from Instagram, their infamous fight and use of foul language against each other, have broken the internet!
Mahika Triggers Rakhi
It all started when Mahika posted a picture of Rakhi Sawant holding a condom and captioned it as, "@rakhisawant2511 Sister can you give me lil knowledge about plastic ban? If condoms included? BEBOY doing good yaa these rain and plastic ban what a combo"- [sic]
Rakhi Responds To Mahika
Much agitated Rakhi couldn't wait to answer Mahika's question! In a video that she posted, she said if condoms were banned, people like Mahika would get AIDS. Oops! And in the second video, Rakhi was seen telling Mahika that condoms are not made of plastic but plastic, accompanied by more abusive words.
Rakhi & The Northeast Girl
Sometime ago Mahika had taken a dig at Rakhi for posting a video of a northeast girl singing, who seemed to have difficulty pronouncing Hindi words. Rakhi's "Good Morning" caption with the video had emoticons that came across as humiliating. Mahika being from the Northeast, was offended by Rakhi's actions and demanded an apology. Rakhi refused to comment.
Condom Promotion Tactic?
While some feel Rakhi and Mahika have mutual hatred for each other, fans didn't hold back from saying that the brawl could be a smart way for Rakhi to endorse the condom brand. It did receive a lot of attention, didn't it?
Mahika’s Publicity Stunts
Similar to Rakhi, Mahika has her way of being in the eyes of public by making bold statements too. She has reportedly told she would not mind "making out" with adult star Danny. Also, that she added that she secretly had sexual fantasies about cricketer Afridi since she was 13
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.