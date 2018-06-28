 »   »  Rakhi Sawant Abuses Television Actress Mahika Sharma; Says She Would Contract AIDS!

Mahika Triggers Rakhi

It all started when Mahika posted a picture of Rakhi Sawant holding a condom and captioned it as, "@rakhisawant2511 Sister can you give me lil knowledge about plastic ban? If condoms included? BEBOY doing good yaa these rain and plastic ban what a combo"- [sic]

Rakhi Responds To Mahika

Much agitated Rakhi couldn't wait to answer Mahika's question! In a video that she posted, she said if condoms were banned, people like Mahika would get AIDS. Oops! And in the second video, Rakhi was seen telling Mahika that condoms are not made of plastic but plastic, accompanied by more abusive words.

Rakhi & The Northeast Girl

Sometime ago Mahika had taken a dig at Rakhi for posting a video of a northeast girl singing, who seemed to have difficulty pronouncing Hindi words. Rakhi's "Good Morning" caption with the video had emoticons that came across as humiliating. Mahika being from the Northeast, was offended by Rakhi's actions and demanded an apology. Rakhi refused to comment.

Condom Promotion Tactic?

While some feel Rakhi and Mahika have mutual hatred for each other, fans didn't hold back from saying that the brawl could be a smart way for Rakhi to endorse the condom brand. It did receive a lot of attention, didn't it?

Mahika’s Publicity Stunts

Similar to Rakhi, Mahika has her way of being in the eyes of public by making bold statements too. She has reportedly told she would not mind "making out" with adult star Danny. Also, that she added that she secretly had sexual fantasies about cricketer Afridi since she was 13