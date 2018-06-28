English
 »   »  Rakhi Sawant Abuses Television Actress Mahika Sharma; Says She Would Contract AIDS!

Rakhi Sawant Abuses Television Actress Mahika Sharma; Says She Would Contract AIDS!

Posted By: Chaitra Krishnamurthy
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Yet again these divas are involved in a brawl! Rakhi Sawant takes to her Instagram handle to abuse the television actress Mahika Sharma over an issue with regard to the banning of the condom brand Beboy, that she endorses. The verbal fight between the two got uglier when Rakhi attacked Mahika saying that she would contract AIDS if the condoms were banned. It didn't go well for Mahika being on the receiving end. Though the actresses deleted their respective posts from Instagram, their infamous fight and use of foul language against each other, have broken the internet!

    Mahika Triggers Rakhi

    It all started when Mahika posted a picture of Rakhi Sawant holding a condom and captioned it as, "@rakhisawant2511 Sister can you give me lil knowledge about plastic ban? If condoms included? BEBOY doing good yaa these rain and plastic ban what a combo"- [sic]

    Rakhi Responds To Mahika

    Much agitated Rakhi couldn't wait to answer Mahika's question! In a video that she posted, she said if condoms were banned, people like Mahika would get AIDS. Oops! And in the second video, Rakhi was seen telling Mahika that condoms are not made of plastic but plastic, accompanied by more abusive words.

    Rakhi & The Northeast Girl

    Sometime ago Mahika had taken a dig at Rakhi for posting a video of a northeast girl singing, who seemed to have difficulty pronouncing Hindi words. Rakhi's "Good Morning" caption with the video had emoticons that came across as humiliating. Mahika being from the Northeast, was offended by Rakhi's actions and demanded an apology. Rakhi refused to comment.

    Condom Promotion Tactic?

    While some feel Rakhi and Mahika have mutual hatred for each other, fans didn't hold back from saying that the brawl could be a smart way for Rakhi to endorse the condom brand. It did receive a lot of attention, didn't it?

    Mahika’s Publicity Stunts

    Similar to Rakhi, Mahika has her way of being in the eyes of public by making bold statements too. She has reportedly told she would not mind "making out" with adult star Danny. Also, that she added that she secretly had sexual fantasies about cricketer Afridi since she was 13

    Read more about: rakhi sawant
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue