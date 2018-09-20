 »   »  Rakhi Sawant Advises BB 12's Anup Jalota To Get Intimate With Jasleen, Else Salman Will Eye On Her!

Related Articles
- Bigg Boss 12 Spoiler: Karanvir Bohra & Nirmal Singh-Romil Chaudhary Sent To JAIL & We Know Why!
-
- Bigg Boss 12 Day 4 Highlights: Shivashish-Sreesath Fight; Saurabh Cries; Kriti-Roshmi Win Captaincy!
- Bigg Boss 12: SHOCKING! Jasleen’s Father Says He Will NEVER Approve Jasleen & Anup's Relationship!
- Bigg Boss 12 Spoiler: Who Will Be The FIRST Captain – Dipika Kakar Or Kriti Verma-Roshmi Banik?
- Singer Talat Aziz Defends Bigg Boss 12 Contestant Anup Jalota, Says He's An Amazing Human Being!
- BB 12: Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakar & The Khan Sisters Made Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Karan Patel Blush
- SHOCKING! Sreesanth Using Mobile Phone Under The Blanket In Bigg Boss 12 House? Caught On Camera!
- Bigg Boss 12 Day 3 Highlights: 3 Jodis & 2 Singles Nominated; Urvashi & Kriti Get Into An Argument!
- Bigg Boss 12: Sreesanth Will Have To Pay A HUGE Amount If He Walks Out Of The House!
- Karanvir Bohra's Twins Miss Him While He's On Bigg Boss 12; His Daughter Has The Sweetest Message!
- Bigg Boss 12 FIRST Nomination: Dipika Kakar, Saba-Somi Khan & Others Nominated For Eviction!
- Dipika Kakar Breaks Down When Deepak Thakur Does This In Bigg Boss 12 House! Calls Her 'Fake'
There is no dearth of controversies on Bigg Boss 12 and ever since its grand premiere, the audiences have got to witness a lot of fights, gossips and controversies. One of the most interesting factors about this season is the coming together of Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu as a couple. The 65-year-old singer and his 28-year-old student claim to be in a relationship. While, many were surprised by this jodi and trolled them for their controversial relationship, there is a celebrity fan who is highly interested in their love life.
We are talking about the controversy queen Rakhi Sawant, who took to her Instagram handle to share a series of videos in which she's seen advising Anup Jalota to "make love" to Jasleen in order to keep her from "straying" away. This is not all. Rakhi went on to say a few more things that'll leave you dumbstruck!
Rakhi Is Surprised By Their Affair
Rakhi is a huge fan of Jasleen's. She has constantly praised her for good looks. In the first video, she says she can't believe someone as old as Anup can end up having a girlfriend as "hot and sexy" as Jalseen. She said Anup is so old that he already has a foot in the grave!
Men In Bigg Boss House Are “Hungry Wolves”
Rakhi says none can know Bigg Boss house better than her. She says the current season is filled with hot men and Jasleen is bound to be hit on by them. Rakhi also said that if Anup doesn't satisfy Jasleen, he'll be getting out only with his "lota" and not a girlfriend!
Do It When The Lights Go Off
What comes across as more shocking is the tip Rakhi has for Anup. She tells Anup, when the lights go off in the Bigg Boss 12 house, do "chummi chaati" with Jasleen in order to impress her.
“Save Jasleen From Salman Khan”
Rakhi further went on to say that three months is too long a wait and the inmates get desperate while in the house. Therefore, he needs to ensure Jasleen is happy with him. Rakhi also said that Jasleen is so hot that even the host Salman Khan will eye on her!
Jasleen Refuses To Share A Bed With Anup!
Previously, when Anup and Jasleen had to pick a bed in the Bigg Boss house, she chose a single bed. Later, when Anup ended up taking a bed away from her, she told him not to worry as he would find a partner. Isn't it strange of Jasleen to do that?
SHOCKING! Sreesanth Using Mobile Phone Under The Blanket In Bigg Boss 12 House?