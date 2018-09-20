 »   »  Rakhi Sawant Advises BB 12's Anup Jalota To Get Intimate With Jasleen, Else Salman Will Eye On Her!

Rakhi Is Surprised By Their Affair

Rakhi is a huge fan of Jasleen's. She has constantly praised her for good looks. In the first video, she says she can't believe someone as old as Anup can end up having a girlfriend as "hot and sexy" as Jalseen. She said Anup is so old that he already has a foot in the grave!

Men In Bigg Boss House Are “Hungry Wolves”

Rakhi says none can know Bigg Boss house better than her. She says the current season is filled with hot men and Jasleen is bound to be hit on by them. Rakhi also said that if Anup doesn't satisfy Jasleen, he'll be getting out only with his "lota" and not a girlfriend!

Do It When The Lights Go Off

What comes across as more shocking is the tip Rakhi has for Anup. She tells Anup, when the lights go off in the Bigg Boss 12 house, do "chummi chaati" with Jasleen in order to impress her.

“Save Jasleen From Salman Khan”

Rakhi further went on to say that three months is too long a wait and the inmates get desperate while in the house. Therefore, he needs to ensure Jasleen is happy with him. Rakhi also said that Jasleen is so hot that even the host Salman Khan will eye on her!

Jasleen Refuses To Share A Bed With Anup!

Previously, when Anup and Jasleen had to pick a bed in the Bigg Boss house, she chose a single bed. Later, when Anup ended up taking a bed away from her, she told him not to worry as he would find a partner. Isn't it strange of Jasleen to do that?