 »   »  Ram Gopal Varma's Web Series 'D Company' Explores The Life Of Dawood Ibrahim, Will Have 5 Seasons!

Ram Gopal Varma's Web Series 'D Company' Explores The Life Of Dawood Ibrahim, Will Have 5 Seasons!

Posted By: Chaitra Krishnamurthy
    After the much-appreciated Sacred Games, seems like we will be seeing the Mumbai underworld yet again, as Ram Gopal Varma is working on a web series based on the life of mafia king and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim! The man who gave us underworld-based stories such as Satya, now will be taking us to that realm through his web series D company. The series will explore the life of Dawood Ibrahim and his cult D Company. Ram Gopal Varma and filmmaker Madhu Mantena are working on the series together.

    Ram Gopal's Research Lasted For 20 Years!

    He told PTI, "My research on the subject matter of 'D Company' came from my extensive interactions over the last 20 years with gangsters to encounter cops to middlemen of the underworld and also many film people who were involved with the underworld,".

    He Further Added

    "The series will showcase the rise of Dawood from being just a small time hoodlum to how he overthrew the Pathan gang and then after shifting to Dubai. How he gave it a glamorous and corporate look by mixing up with the high and mighty including film stars,".

    'A Chronicle Of The Mumbai Underworld'

    Ram Gopal took to his twitter handle to make the official announcement. He tweeted, "Me and Madhu Mantena team up for a web series D COMPANY, a chronicle of the Mumbai underworld ..Starting from rise of Dawood Ibrahim in early 80's and initiation of D Company,story will be till end of the tremendous gang wars that started post 93 blasts" - (sic)

    Madhu Manten Said..

    "Ramu has been collecting data on the underworld not from now but from mid 90s onwards, even before he made 'Satya' and 'Company' and I honestly believe that no one has his kind of grip on this particular subject matter. The script has been locked and shooting will start very soon,".

    Story first published: Friday, July 27, 2018, 16:20 [IST]
