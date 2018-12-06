English
Ranveer Singh & Rohit Shetty To Appear As First Guests On Kanpur Waale Khuranas! Watch Promo

    Sunil Grover's Kanpur Waale Khuranas is all set to go on air soon. Recently, Star Plus released the latest promo and you would be pleasantly surprised to know who will be appearing as celebrity guests in the first episode. It's none other than the Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty, who will seen promoting their latest movie Simmba on Kanpur Wale Khuranas. Considering what an exceptional trio these stars are going to form, we can totally expect them to tickle your funny bone!

    Kanpur Waale Khuranas: Ranveer & Rohit Grace The Show

    Star Plus captioned the video as, "Jijaji ka nikla hai warrant, aag laga dega #KanpurWaaleKhuranas mein Team #Simmba ka current! All the khaas charcha starts 15th December, 9.30 pm only on StarPlus @whosunilgrover @aparshakti_khurana @ranveersingh @itsrohitshetty" - (sic)

    Sunil, who is extremely excited about his new show said, "I am happy to be back on the small screen with a fresh concept. This character is unlike any I've played before and I am very excited to embark on this journey of entertaining my viewers. The show is sure to charm everyone alike with a theme that resonates with the viewers and keeps them hooked onto their television screens at night."

    Yesterday, we told you about Surbhi Chandna romancing Aparshakti Khurana instead of Kunal Kemmu. A source told SpotboyE, "Aparshakti has been roped in place of Kunal because Kunal's date to shoot for Kalank's climax scene came between December 14 to 25 and the show is basically based in the whole month of December as it will be talking about the year 2018. Hence, the makers had to get Aparshakti in."

    Jijaji ka nikla hai warrant, aag laga dega #KanpurWaaleKhuranas mein Team #Simmba ka current! All the khaas charcha starts 15th December, 9.30 pm only on StarPlus @whosunilgrover @aparshakti_khurana @ranveersingh @itsrohitshetty

    Story first published: Thursday, December 6, 2018, 16:42 [IST]
