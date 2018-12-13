 »   »  Ranveer Singh & Sara Ali Khan Grace Indian Idol 10 Semi-finals As They Promote Their Film Simmba

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh recently appeared on Indian Idol 10 to promote their forthcoming film Simmba. They were accompanied by the director Rohit Shetty. The semi-finals episode was all about fun and laughter as Ranveer and Sara interacted with the final 6 contestants and extended their support. Both Sara and Ranveer chose black outfits for the evening. Indian Idol 10 is nearing its end, and show is expected to end with the year. We can't wait to see who will be taking home the trophy! Here are some pictures from the sets that you just can't ignore!
Sara & Ranveer Twin In Black
Both the Simbaa actors Sara Ali Khan and Raneer Singh opted black outfits for the evenings. According to the latest reports, Sara was wearing Sabyasachi. Meanwhile, with funky shades, Ranveer looked causal.
The Simmba Trio
In another picture from the Indian Idol 10 sets, Ranveer and Sara are seen posing with their director Rohit Shetty. Rohit opted a rather formal look for the evening. He had previously appeared on Kanpur Waale Khuranas with Ranveer Singh.
They Pose With The Judges
According to the reports, Ranveer, Sara and Rohit had a gala time on the show. Towards the end of the show, they posed with the judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and host Maniesh Paul to mark a fun-filled episode.
It Was A Star-lit Evening
The judges along with Ranveer, Sara and Rohit Shetty posed with the top 6 contestants. One of them will be getting eliminated this weekend and the fans just can't contain their anticipation! Who do you think will be the next one to leave the show? Let us know in the comments below!
