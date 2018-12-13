 »   »  Ranveer Singh & Sara Ali Khan Grace Indian Idol 10 Semi-finals As They Promote Their Film Simmba

Sara & Ranveer Twin In Black

Both the Simbaa actors Sara Ali Khan and Raneer Singh opted black outfits for the evenings. According to the latest reports, Sara was wearing Sabyasachi. Meanwhile, with funky shades, Ranveer looked causal.

The Simmba Trio

In another picture from the Indian Idol 10 sets, Ranveer and Sara are seen posing with their director Rohit Shetty. Rohit opted a rather formal look for the evening. He had previously appeared on Kanpur Waale Khuranas with Ranveer Singh.

They Pose With The Judges

According to the reports, Ranveer, Sara and Rohit had a gala time on the show. Towards the end of the show, they posed with the judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and host Maniesh Paul to mark a fun-filled episode.

It Was A Star-lit Evening

The judges along with Ranveer, Sara and Rohit Shetty posed with the top 6 contestants. One of them will be getting eliminated this weekend and the fans just can't contain their anticipation! Who do you think will be the next one to leave the show? Let us know in the comments below!