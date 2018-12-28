 »   »  Rohit Purohit & Sheena Bajaj To Get Hitched In January 2019; But They Are Poles Apart!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Though the current year is coming to an end in a couple of days, there seems to be no dearth of star weddings. After several telly couples such as Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath, Kunal Jaisingh-Bharati Kumar and others tied the knot, yet another Jodi is gearing up for their big day! According to Times Of India reports, television actors Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj are getting married on January 22, 2019. What makes this news more exciting is the fact that their relationship has seen many ups and downs. The duo even called it quits twice, before they decided to embark on a journey of lifetime. While talking to the publication, Sheena even said that she and Rohit are poles apart! Read below to know more
They Confirm The Wedding
Sheena confirmed the wedding saying, "The wedding is on the 22nd and the pre-wedding functions, including mehndi, haldi, sangeet and engagement, will be held on the previous day. All functions will be held in Jaipur." Rohit added, "We plan to follow both the traditions - Marwari and Punjabi"
Sheena On Her Fights With Rohit'
Similar to many couples, Rohit and Sheena too have had their share of fights. Addressing that the actress said, "I get really affected when Rohit and I fight, which results in unpleasant rumours. The only thing I have always been sure of is that I want to be with Rohit at any cost. He made the decision of getting married early and here we are."
Sheena Proposed To Rohit
Talking about the time she proposed to Rohit, Sheena said, "We met on the set of Arjun and I developed a liking for him. We stayed in touch even after the show went off air and started dating six months later. I proposed to Rohit, as he is not the kind to confess his feelings. I went with flowers, chocolates and a cake and told him that I want to see him everyday of my life. He simply replied ‘okay', which I took as a yes."
They Are Poles Apart
The couple has been in news previously for calling their relationship off. When asked about it, Sheena said, "It wasn't a break-up. Like every normal couple, we too have our share of fights because we are poles apart. So, differences are bound to happen. We just took time off to give each other some space. I am fine with fights, but I won't let that affect our relationship. I don't want things to get escalated by a third party after our marriage."
Was Rohit Insecure?
"There was no such thing. While I take my time to open up, Sheena is a friendly person. She befriended her co-actors and would post pictures with them on her social media accounts. I just told her to be careful, as people could misinterpret her intentions. Besides, I was stationed at Umbergaon for my shoot and we could hardly meet or talk on the phone at that time. Had I been insecure, I would have returned to Mumbai.", he added.
