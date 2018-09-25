 »   »  Romance Between Roshmi & Shivashish In Bigg Boss 12; Dipika Breaks Down Seeing Shoaib's Present!

Related Articles
There is some exciting news for Bigg Boss 12 fans! There is a new pair of lovebirds in the glass house and we aren't talking about Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu. In the latest unseen videos, commoners Shivashish Mishra and Bengali beauty Roshmi Banik are seen to be blushing in each other's presence. Previously, we told you about Shivashish ogling at Roshmi as she took a dip in the pool. And now, Roshmi couldn't stop herself from turning red at the mention of Shivashish's name. Meanwhile, Dipika Kakar receives a present from husband Shoaib and breaks down.
Roshmi's Lip Balm Is With Shivashish
Sourabh teasingly asks Roshmi how her lip balm ended up with Shivashish. Roshmi shies away as she says Shivashish steals it from her and she didn't give it to him.
Shivashish Refuses To Be Roshmi's Brother
In one of the unseen footages, Shivashish says he has formed a bro-bond with everyone but Roshmi. Roshmi starts to blush when Shivashish arrives at the dining table.
Roshmi & Shivashish In The Pool
Jasleen, while preparing breakfast with Sourabh, asks Roshmi who she is entering the pool with. Roshmi turns red as she names Shivashish. Sourabh says he isn't surprised with Roshmi's answer.
Dipika Breaks Down
Meanwhile, Dipika Kakar receives a surprise present from husband Shoaib Ibrahim. She breaks down upon seeing the present as she misses him immensely. The other inmates console her.
Shoaib's Present For Dipika
Shoaib decided to surprise his wife Dipika by sending a few of their pictures together. In one of the pictures, Shoaib and Dipika are seen doing the famous DDLJ pose in a field. Dipika explains the pictures to the other contestants.
