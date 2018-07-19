 »   »  Rubina Dilaik On Late Honeymoon Plans With Husband Abhinav Shukla, Says Marriage Has Not Sunk In

Related Articles
- Rita Bhaduri’s Friends Poonam Dhillon, Shabana Azmi, Anil Kapoor & Others Remember Her Fondly!
- Rubina Dilaik Composes & Sings A Romantic Song For Husband Abhinav Shukla; Fans Are Loving It!
- Captured Together! Madhubala Actors Drashti Dhami & Vivian Dsena Click Selfie, The Pic Goes Viral!
- Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla Seal It With A Romantic KISS At Their Reception; Fans Find It Cute!
- Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla’s Love Story Is Nothing Less Than A Fairytale!
- Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla's Reception: Drashti Dhami, Vivian Dsena, Nia Sharma & Others Attend
- Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla Look Like A Dream Couple At Their Mumbai Wedding Reception! (PICS)
- Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla Are Back In Mumbai; The Actress Gets Best SURPRISE!
- Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla Look Stunning At Their Wedding Reception In Ludhiana (PICS)
- Why Didn’t Surveen Chawla Attend Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla’s Wedding?
- Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla's Wedding Was A Dreamy Affair And These Pictures Are The Proof!
- Rubina-Abhinav’s Royal Wedding: Rubina Dilaik Looks No Less Than A Princess! (Inside PICS)
Television acrtress Rubina Dilaik known for her show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki married her long time boyfriend Abhinav Shukla recently. But, the actress has not had the time to spend a few newly-wed moments with hubby due to their packed schedules. While talking to the daily Hindustan Times, Rubina told though Abhinav and she haven't been on a honeymoon yet, they are enjoying each other's presence post wedding, while balancing professional and personal life. When asked how it feels to be married, Rubina said that being married has just not sunk in!
Rubina & Abhinav Are Busy With The Shoots
Television acrtress Rubina Dilaik known for her show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki married her long time boyfriend Abhinav Shukla recently. But, the actress has not had the time to spend a few newly-wed moments with hubby due to their packed schedules. While talking to the daily Hindustan Times, Rubina told though Abhinav and she haven't been on a honeymoon yet, they are enjoying each other's presence post wedding, while balancing professional and personal life. When asked how it feels to be married, Rubina said that being married has just not sunk in!
Rubina Loves Cooking For Abhinav
"But we are enjoying this also, because it's kind of exciting when you manage your personal and professional life and the balance you strike. Yes, this newness is interesting and exciting and it has a lot of longing... just to see each other after pack up, for an hour or so. If I have some time, like 15-20 minutes, I bake something for Abhinav. I love to cook for him. So, we both just steal time for each other,".
Their Honeymoon Is Delayed Due To Work
"Honeymoon plans are yet to be finalised, because we are committed to our work as well. So, it will happen only after a couple of months. I have a few destinations in mind and depending upon the days and offs we get together, we will zero down on a destination."
Abhinav Is An Adventurous Soul
"I feel extremely blessed to not only have a man like Abhinav [in my life] but to also have a soul, which is so adventurous yet very homely. My man, now as I proudly say, has all the qualities that I have envisioned for my life partner and I'm so happy to be sharing this journey of mine with him with enthusiasm and a lot of adventures and co-creating memories,".
Being Of The Same Profession Is Helping The
"I believe that if you have a person who understands your profession, it is a little easier and in the long run, it helps because you understand the subjectivity of time and notion that comes along with a particular profession."
Also Read -Aashka Goradia & Husband Brent Goble Lock Lips As She Reminisces Their First Kiss!