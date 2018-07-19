 »   »  Rubina Dilaik On Late Honeymoon Plans With Husband Abhinav Shukla, Says Marriage Has Not Sunk In

Rubina & Abhinav Are Busy With The Shoots

Television acrtress Rubina Dilaik known for her show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki married her long time boyfriend Abhinav Shukla recently. But, the actress has not had the time to spend a few newly-wed moments with hubby due to their packed schedules. While talking to the daily Hindustan Times, Rubina told though Abhinav and she haven't been on a honeymoon yet, they are enjoying each other's presence post wedding, while balancing professional and personal life. When asked how it feels to be married, Rubina said that being married has just not sunk in!

Rubina Loves Cooking For Abhinav

"But we are enjoying this also, because it's kind of exciting when you manage your personal and professional life and the balance you strike. Yes, this newness is interesting and exciting and it has a lot of longing... just to see each other after pack up, for an hour or so. If I have some time, like 15-20 minutes, I bake something for Abhinav. I love to cook for him. So, we both just steal time for each other,".

Their Honeymoon Is Delayed Due To Work

"Honeymoon plans are yet to be finalised, because we are committed to our work as well. So, it will happen only after a couple of months. I have a few destinations in mind and depending upon the days and offs we get together, we will zero down on a destination."

Abhinav Is An Adventurous Soul

"I feel extremely blessed to not only have a man like Abhinav [in my life] but to also have a soul, which is so adventurous yet very homely. My man, now as I proudly say, has all the qualities that I have envisioned for my life partner and I'm so happy to be sharing this journey of mine with him with enthusiasm and a lot of adventures and co-creating memories,".

Being Of The Same Profession Is Helping The

"I believe that if you have a person who understands your profession, it is a little easier and in the long run, it helps because you understand the subjectivity of time and notion that comes along with a particular profession."