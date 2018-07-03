 »   »  Sacred Games Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui Talks About His Gangster Character

As Netflix web series Sacred Games is creating a lot of buzz prior to its release on July 6, 2018, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui talks about his gangster character on the show. The Anurag Kashyap web series revolve around the lives of a Mumbai cop and a gangster. The story progresses as the two characters collide. Talking about his character in an interview to Firstpost, Nawazuddin said, "This is a guy who has big dreams and wants to make them come true. He believes that opportunities which allow him to become big will come his way. He attains success and is then mesmerized by it."

He continued,"His confidence begins to increase and soon he imagines that he is a god-like figure, because he manages to get out of any trouble that he finds himself in. He begins to believe that no one can touch or harm him, irrespective of what he will do. I think this emotion is common to us all."

"With time, he becomes powerful but does not realise that what he is doing is not morally correct - for him, all that matters is success. What we term morally right or wrong is a construct. He has several shades. By slotting characters into compartments, we actually limit them. This is why we think of villains as being entirely negative and protagonists as wholly positive. I'd say that Gaitonde has certain characteristics that even typically 'good' characters lack - he's liberal, very hardworking and respectful too." He further added.

Sacred Games isn't the first project Anurag and Nawazuddin are working together as they have been collaborating for nearly 10 years now. Talking about working with Anurag, Nawazuddin said, "I have complete faith in him, and I place this faith in him blindly. I mould myself according to the needs of the script. For example, today, I met him some time before we shot, and I had no clue about how the scene would take place. With Anurag, I'm always portraying the character in that moment. The characterization is scene-to-scene."

