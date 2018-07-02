 »   »  Sacred Games Actors Radhika Apte And Saif Ali Khan Go On A Bike Ride!

When the Netflix original web series Sacred Games is all set to release on July 6, 2018, actors Radhika Apte and Saif Ali Khan go on a bike ride. Radhika Apte recently shared a picture on Instagram of herself on a bike with her co-star Saif Ali Khan, which was captured when they were goofing around on the sets of Sacred Games.

The Parched actress captioned the image as, "Fooling around on the sets of @sacredgames_tv in two different cameras clearly!! #vikramadityamotwane@swapsagram @netflix_in#behindthescenes #bikeride#copsandagents #sacredgames #6thjuly."

The Netflix web series is based on author Vikram Chandra's 2006 thriller novel by the same name. Sacred Games stars some of the prominent figures of Bollywood such as Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Chitrangada Singh, Radhika Apte and Saif Ali Khan.

Sacred Games consists of eight one-hour-long episodes that are directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. The first look of the series was released in February and gained immense popularity within a short span of time.

The series revolves around the stories of two characters, which are played by Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. While Saif Ali Khan acts as a Mumbai cop, Siddiqui plays the role of Ganesh Gaitonde, who's a crime lord. The web series progresses when these two characters meet.

Talking about the Sacred Games Saif told Pinkvilla, "The series will be made in four parts as it's a 1,000-page book and we've only got through one-third of it now. We begin shooting for the next season in September. Each season will have eight episodes, so overall, the series will have 32 episodes."

